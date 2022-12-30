Andrew Tate arrested amid human trafficking probe - report

Controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate. (Source: 1News)

Controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate, known for holding extreme and misogynistic views, has been arrested in Romania amid a human trafficking probe, according to local media.

In a statement, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said four people were detained for questioning in a human trafficking investigation.

The agency said two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were detained but did not name the individuals involved.

Reuters reports that the two British nationals detained are Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. Video broadcast by local media appeared to show Tate being arrested.

A spokesperson for the influencer issued a statement to The Independent where they did not deny reports the brothers had been arrested.

"We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can."

Tate has previously expressed misogynistic views - including advocating violence against women.

In August, the former kickboxer was banned from Facebook and Instagram, where he had 4.7 million followers.

At the time, Meta said his accounts were removed for violating the company's policies "on dangerous organisations and individuals".