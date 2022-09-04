Extreme misogynist's views linger online despite ban

The extreme misogynist views of an online influencer continue to circulate online because his fans keep sharing old content.

Andrew Tate might have been banned on most social media platforms in recent weeks for breaches like advocating violence against women, but his musings are still everywhere.

The former kickboxer's comments, such as “this b*tch is pretty smart for a woman,” found on Spotify, are typical of the 35-year-old.

READ MORE: Security forced to move far-right media hosts into dock

ADVERTISEMENT

Scouring his content you’ll find a worldview that claims women are the property of men, they shouldn’t drive, and victims of rape should bear some responsibility.

Dr Samantha Keene is a critical feminist scholar and lecturer at Vic Uni's School of Social and Cultural Studies.

She says that while the content is repulsive to most, to some, it's also a source of resonation.

“We hear anecdotally that teachers are hearing students say that he is their role model, they want to be like Andrew Tate."

And Tate's online ban hasn't stopped fans from compiling his most contentious statements and re-publishing them.

"Those images and video are still circulating in popular culture and they will continually be reused and recirculated across social media platforms from here on in," said Keene.

Experts such as director of technology and partnerships for Netsafe, Sean Lyons, say it's not enough for platforms to just ban the person, their copied content should also be taken down.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What we need to do is make sure the platforms understand that is part of their role and encourage them to keep adding to the tools they have. or to make the detection they have to make sure some of it doesn't get uploaded before anyone sees it," said Lyons.

Emma Llansó is a director of the Free Expression Project at the Centre for Democracy and Technology, based in Washington.

She says that approach does carry a risk, however. Content creators who are kicked off more mainstream platforms could go to smaller services like Telegram, which popular with far-right groups because it's unregulated.

“[They may] potentially become even more extreme in their views or be inside an echo chamber of people who already agree with them."