Avatar sequel officially grosses $1 billion at box office

1:30pm
|
1News
Trinity Bliss, as Tuk, in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water.

Trinity Bliss, as Tuk, in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water. (Source: Associated Press)

Avatar: The Way Of Water has officially grossed over US$1 billion after only two weeks in cinemas.

James Cameron’s technical wonder has grossed US$1.03 billion (NZ$1.62 billion) worldwide, according to the International Movie Database (IMDb).

It means the Avatar sequel has joined a prestigious group of 51 other films to have passed the coveted $1 billion mark, including Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the first Avatar from 2009, which made nearly $3 billion at the box office.

The latest entry in the sci-fi franchise sees audiences return to the distant moon of Pandora as Jake Sully and Neytiri do whatever it takes to protect their family.

The Way of Water was largely filmed in New Zealand, with Wellington’s Wētā FX crafting the realistic CGI landscapes and characters.

