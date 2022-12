Person cut out of vehicle in Auckland crash

The roof of a car had to be cut open to rescue a driver who hit a wall in Auckland's Point Chevalier this afternoon.

Police told 1News the person is in a serious condition in hospital after the single-vehicle crash on Carrington Road.

FENZ said they were alerted to the crash at 2.10pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and no diversions are in place.