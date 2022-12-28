GPs concerned over elderly struggling with cost of food

The Royal New Zealand College of GPs and Age Concern NZ are both calling for more support as older people struggle to afford nutritious food.

"Anecdotally, there is heightened concern in the medical sector about the impact of higher food prices on especially the elderly," RNZCGPS' Dr Bryan Betty said.

Age Concern New Zealand is reporting similar concerns too.

"Across the country, we're just hearing that they're having an increase of older people contacting them concerned around buying some of the basics," Karen Billings-Jensen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

From November 2021 - November 2022, data from Statistics NZ shows that fruit and vegetable prices increased by 20%.

There was also a 12% price rise for meat, poultry and fish too.

"We know that those who are over 65 have seen their food costs increase at an even higher proportion than the average consumer. Over the last year, Stats NZ data suggests that superannuitant's food costs have increased by 8.4%. That's against an 8.1% increase across the entire population," Brad Olsen said.

The medical sector's biggest worry is the risk of older people suffering from malnutrition.

"Where nutrition becomes compromised because you can't afford fresh food vegetables fruit or meat, it has a direct impact on the health of the elderly, in terms of their wellbeing, how they feel, nutritional deficiency, and issues like poor ability to heal after illness," Dr Betty said.

"We'll often see with those that live alone that they will have to make decisions, they might have fewer meals, they might have smaller meals, and that's just a real worry around their health," Billings-Jensen said.

Dr Betty is calling for more targeted support for older people impacted by the rising cost of food.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think there needs to be a focus on the elderly in the community, a real focus on their ability to afford the basics of food to sustain themselves and to remain healthy, because I think it is one of the issues that probably flies under the radar when we start to talk about cost of living," he said.