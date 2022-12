Delays on Desert Rd after two-car collision

A serious collision on the Desert Rd has left at least one person seriously injured. (Source: Rachel Pike)

At least one person is seriously injured after a two-car collision on the Desert Road (State Highway 1) this afternoon.

Police said two cars collided near Tree Trunk Gorge Rd at around 1.40pm today.

Eight people are understood to have been involved and at least one person has serious injuries.

Police said motorists should expect delays while emergency services work to clear debris.

