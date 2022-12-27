Watch: Brazen thieves rip cash register out of Lyttelton shop

2:05pm
|
1News

A pub, sushi shop and supermarket are among businesses hit by thieves overnight in Lyttelton.

CCTV footage shows two hooded thieves breaking into a sushi shop just after 2am. Police told 1News a vehicle was spiked on Rutherford Street and a cash register and cigarettes were located inside it.

While the vehicle was abandoned nearby a police dog team was used to track the alleged offenders.

A supermarket was among several Lyttelton businesses broken into overnight.

A supermarket was among several Lyttelton businesses broken into overnight. (Source: Supplied)

"Two people were located who police are speaking with - inquiries remain ongoing, including determining any links between the reported break-ins," a police statement said.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Boat sinks on Lake Taupō after being engulfed in flames

0:23

Boat sinks on Lake Taupō after being engulfed in flames

40 mins ago

Man dies after tractor incident in Southland

Man dies after tractor incident in Southland

54 mins ago

Woman charged with murder after man's death in Te Puke

Woman charged with murder after man's death in Te Puke

4:50pm

Boxing Day build: Brothers’ 2m-high sandcastle wows beachgoers

0:32

Boxing Day build: Brothers’ 2m-high sandcastle wows beachgoers

4:15pm

Rainbow-like phenomenon spotted in Wellington skies

Rainbow-like phenomenon spotted in Wellington skies

3:44pm

Review: Sally Hawkins stars in The Lost King

Review: Sally Hawkins stars in The Lost King
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Woman charged with murder after man's death in Te Puke

Nurse’s car fenced in by 'abusive' construction workers

Man arrested after fatal Takanini 'disorder' incident

Man charged with kidnapping after teen dies in Auckland crash