Watch: Brazen thieves rip cash register out of Lyttelton shop

A pub, sushi shop and supermarket are among businesses hit by thieves overnight in Lyttelton.

CCTV footage shows two hooded thieves breaking into a sushi shop just after 2am. Police told 1News a vehicle was spiked on Rutherford Street and a cash register and cigarettes were located inside it.

While the vehicle was abandoned nearby a police dog team was used to track the alleged offenders.

A supermarket was among several Lyttelton businesses broken into overnight. (Source: Supplied)

"Two people were located who police are speaking with - inquiries remain ongoing, including determining any links between the reported break-ins," a police statement said.