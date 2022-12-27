Rainbow-like phenomenon spotted in Wellington skies

4:15pm
The optical phenomenon that looks like a rainbow is actually called cloud iridescence.

The optical phenomenon that looks like a rainbow is actually called cloud iridescence. (Source: Nadine Smock)

Wellingtonians and those in the Wairarapa have been wowed by what looks like a horizontal rainbow in the sky today.

Many people contacted 1News about the "rainbow" this afternoon, although MetService say it's not a rainbow at all but an optical phenomenon called cloud iridescence.

It occurs when sunlight passes through small rain or ice droplets in a cloud and causes light to spread out.

"This is different to the refraction that causes rainbows - refraction is the bending of light when it passes from one substance into another, e.g. from the air into a raindrop," MetService said.

