Man charged with kidnapping after teen dies in Auckland crash

A 20-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after a 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash a crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway yesterday.

Police said the man, who is a local, appeared in Counties Manukau District Court yesterday.

He has also been charged with driving while forbidden and refusing officers request for blood. Police said more charges are likely.

Inspector Warrick Adkin said anyone who witnesses the crash or has dash cam footage is urged to contact police.

The road was closed for some time at the Puhinui and SH20B onramp and also the Roscommon Rd and Cavendish Drive onramp yesterday.

The woman's death brings the holiday road toll to three.