The Chase's 'The Beast' unrecognisable to fans in Christmas photo

Mark "The Beast" Labbett (Source: Getty)

Mark "The Beast" Labbett has left his fans stunned with his newer, skinnier look.

Labbett has been on a dramatic weight loss journey, yesterday revealing his latest slimmed-down figure after losing 63.5kg.

He took to Twitter to share a Christmas Eve image of himself with the board game Pointless, a secret Santa gift he suspects to be from fellow Jack and the Beanstalk castmate Richard Osman.

This was my secret Santa at the Northwich Panto. I suspect ⁦@richardosman⁩ pic.twitter.com/0ViHOxE3OI — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) December 24, 2022

Fans quickly noted that while his gift was Pointless, his weight loss efforts clearly weren't.

"Omg mark where is the rest of you, you look amazing, don’t lose any more though," one person wrote.

Another said "Great present! 🤣 More of a minibeast now! 😁"

Some commenters couldn't believe they were looking at The Beast, rather than a younger family member.

"Bloody hell, actually didn’t think that was you and thought it was possibly your son or a relative lol," commented one.

"Is it bad I thought this was a throwback pic of you as a teen!? You're looking way younger, Beastie!!!" another wrote.

Labbett achieved his dramatic weight loss through small changes over time, according to The Sun.

He attributes some of his success to his diabetes medication, which helps him eat less, and his intake of more fluids.