The Chase's 'The Beast' unrecognisable to fans in Christmas photo

5:20pm
|
1News
Mark "The Beast" Labbett

Mark "The Beast" Labbett (Source: Getty)

Mark "The Beast" Labbett has left his fans stunned with his newer, skinnier look.

Labbett has been on a dramatic weight loss journey, yesterday revealing his latest slimmed-down figure after losing 63.5kg.

He took to Twitter to share a Christmas Eve image of himself with the board game Pointless, a secret Santa gift he suspects to be from fellow Jack and the Beanstalk castmate Richard Osman.

Fans quickly noted that while his gift was Pointless, his weight loss efforts clearly weren't.

"Omg mark where is the rest of you, you look amazing, don’t lose any more though," one person wrote.

Another said "Great present! 🤣 More of a minibeast now! 😁"

Some commenters couldn't believe they were looking at The Beast, rather than a younger family member.

"Bloody hell, actually didn’t think that was you and thought it was possibly your son or a relative lol," commented one.

"Is it bad I thought this was a throwback pic of you as a teen!? You're looking way younger, Beastie!!!" another wrote.

Labbett achieved his dramatic weight loss through small changes over time, according to The Sun.

He attributes some of his success to his diabetes medication, which helps him eat less, and his intake of more fluids.

EntertainmentTelevisionUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Demand for international travel back at pre-Covid levels

2:22

Demand for international travel back at pre-Covid levels

21 mins ago

BREAKING

Homicide inquiry after young woman killed in Auckland crash

0:40

Homicide inquiry after young woman killed in Auckland crash

26 mins ago

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

2:54

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

33 mins ago

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

3:13

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

5:50pm

4 dead, 36 injured in icy Canada bus crash

4 dead, 36 injured in icy Canada bus crash

5:20pm

The Chase's 'The Beast' unrecognisable to fans in Christmas photo

The Chase's 'The Beast' unrecognisable to fans in Christmas photo
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Oprah comment starts Xmas gift spending debate

Clarkson's inflammatory Markle column attracts 20k complaints

Jeremy Clarkson 'horrified' to have caused hurt over Meghan column

Jeremy Clarkson condemned for parade Markle down street naked column