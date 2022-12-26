Heavy rain, hail expected to strike Auckland

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

MetService say severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Auckland imminently, and expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and large hail.

The thunderstorms are expected to hit the city in the next hour.

"Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous," MetService said.

It comes after MetService had earlier issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the central and upper North Island this afternoon and evening.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, western Taupō, Rotorua and near the Kaimai Range could be hit by severe thunderstorms between 2pm and 9pm, bringing 25-45mm/h of rain. There is also a low risk of a small and very localised tornado in this area.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips," MetService said.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."