Severe thunderstorm watch for Wairarapa this evening

34 mins ago
1News
Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Wairarapa.

Torrential rain and hail is expected to dampen Christmas spirits in the Wairarapa this evening, as severe thunderstorms move through the area.

MetService said thunderstorms were detected near Masterton, Carterton, Greytown, Gladstone and Longbush and were moving southwest.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain and hail.

"Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous," MetService said.

"Hail can cause damage to crops, orchards and vines and may make driving conditions hazardous."

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Hawke's Bay.

