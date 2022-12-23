World Athletics release tough new Olympics qualifying standards

Just days after one of New Zealand's most promising sprinters, Eddie Osei-Nketia, switched codes to NFL, World Athletics released their qualifying standards for the Paris Olympics in 2024 - and they're tough.

Every sprint distance, except the men's 400m, has had its times slashed since the Tokyo Olympics.

For 22-year-old Tiaan Whelpton, who holds a current New Zealand record in the 100m sprint, he now needs to run 10 seconds flat to qualify by World standards. His record is 10.18.

"You've got to be realistic, and I've got to sit back and go no New Zealander's done this before, so it's not something easily achievable," he said.

Zoe Hobbs, our top female sprinter, will need to record 11.07 if she's to automatically qualify in her 100m event.

As was the case in Tokyo, the qualifying system's based on a dual pathway, with 50% of athletes meeting the automatic entry standards and 50% qualifying through world rankings.

The trouble is, in the latter case, it would require an athlete to head overseas to compete in top tier events in order to bank points.

"That's where it gets tough 'cause we have to do it mostly out of our own pockets," said Whelpton.

It hasn't been helped by two Covid-plagued years where events were cancelled, postponed or scaled back, resulting in sponsors pulling the pin too.

Athletics New Zealand is in consultation with their athletes' commission and the New Zealand Olympic Committee will release its own standards, it's hoped, by February 2023.

And while it does have discretion, it's not something athletes want to rely on.

"Do I think I am capable? Certainly," said Whelpton.

"Maybe sometime in the next two years, in the right circumstances, in the right place with a bit of luck, it's something I am capable of."

A full list of the World Athletics qualifying standards can be found here.