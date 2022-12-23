WBO title fight confirmed for Kiwi boxer David Light

Christmas has come early for Kiwi boxer David Light.

His crack at WBO World Cruiserweight title has been confirmed for March 11 in London, the hometown of champion Lawrence Okolie, who is 16-0 with 13 knock outs.

Light, who's also undefeated (20-0, 12 by KO), was the mandatory challenger to Okolie following his brutal win in Florida earlier this month.

It didn't come as a surprise the fight would be held in the United Kingdom.

"He's the defending champ, you've got to beat him in his own back yard," said Light.

Light and Okolie's promoters were asked by the WBO (World Boxing Organisation) to enter talks following Light's win earlier this month.

The decision was made within the one-week extension period, meaning both camps avoided a purse bid hearing.

The three-month turnaround from Light's win in America was faster than originally thought.

"I maybe didn't expect it as early, but it doesn't matter – I prefer it," the 31-year-old said.

"Let's just get into it, let's just get it done."

Team Light will have a week off over Christmas and New Year, before starting an intense training camp on January 1 with coach Isaac Peach at their base in Henderson.

David Light training with coach, Isaac Peach. (Source: 1News)

With Okolie standing at 6'5" and Light at 6'2", taller sparring partners have been arranged for Light to line up against during the upcoming 10-week camp.

"I've shopped around and we've got about four or five guys that are willing to help. Kiwis are tough guys, so as long as we've got the height and the length, we're good," said Peach.

Okolie hasn't fought since his last title defence against Poland's Michal Cieslak, which he won by unanimous decision.

"I don't really care what he's doing, I know we're gonna be in shape and we're gonna knock him out," Peach said.

And so the countdown begins for David "The Great White" Light, who will leave for London in late February.

It will be the third time in the last four fights he's had to travel overseas.

"Being from New Zealand you're hours away so if you want international competition, you always have to take flights and get your sleep right. It's something I'm used to doing since way back, a decade ago," he said.