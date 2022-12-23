Sexual assault charges dropped against singer Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County performing in London, August 2022. (Source: Getty)

Singer Rex Orange County has had six charges of sexual assault dropped against him.

The 24-year-old musician shared the news in a statement across social media late Thursday night, saying that the Crown Prosecution Service in England and Wales found "no merit" to the case against him.

"CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted [the accuser's] version of events," he said, adding that the accuser's partner gave a statement to police that did not support the allegations.

He thanked his family, loved ones and people who supported him since the allegations came out in October.

"I have always denied these allegations," he said, "I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind."