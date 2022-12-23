Police seeking witnesses to fatal Central Otago motorcycle crash

Police are looking for witnesses to Wednesday's fatal motorcycle crash in Central Otago.

They want to hear from anyone who saw the rider on his journey or captured dashcam video of him before the crash, which happened on December 21 at about 10.30am.

The man died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 6, the Luggate-Cromwell Road, at Mt Pisa.

He was riding a red and black Ducati motorcycle, registration B4YBU.

Police were alerted to the motorcycle on the morning of the crash because of the way they were riding.

Police were attempting to locate the man when the crash was reported.

He is believed to have departed the Otago Peninsula and travelled to State Highway 6 by either State Highway 87 (Middlemarch) or State Highway 85 (the Pig Route).

Police said on Wednesday there were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

