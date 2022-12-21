Motorcyclist dies in Central Otago crash, closing main highway

12:47pm
|
1News
File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

A motorcyclist has died in a crash that has closed State Highway 6, the Luggate-Cromwell Road, in Central Otago.

Police said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash that occurred at Mount Pisa shortly after 10.30am.

The motorcycle had been alerted to police earlier in the morning due to their manner of riding, and police were attempting to locate it when the crash was reported.

The highway has been closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Diversions are in place via State Highways 8A and 8B via Tarras.

