Behind the Wellington community programme helping at-risk youth

Arriving at Pridelands, the sound of children's laughter is audible even outside the gym hall the programme's being held in.

On entry, around 20 children ranging in age from five to 17 are playing a game with foam sticks.

They all look happy and carefree in a way childhood should be, but it hasn't always been that way for some of them.

The Pridelands' programme takes in all children, but there is a particular focus on mentoring those who are troubled.

The aim is to intervene before it is too late, when social agencies and schools are struggling to understand how to help them.

Many have been exposed to violence, expelled from school, or suffered loss that no one should have to go through, let alone a child.

Now a mentor at the programme himself, 25-year-old Liam Taufale began coming to Pridelands as an 11-year-old.

"My mother was murdered," Taufale said. "I was quite emotional, someone could have looked at me in a bad way and I would have felt threatened.

"Moses dragged me into certain areas and got me doing things with other kids. And in a way, to thank him, I wanted to work here with other kids."

The 'Moses' Taufale is referring to is Moses Ariama, the man who began Pridelands more than 16 years ago.

Pridelands began as a charity but according to Ariama, the red tape prevented him from helping people fast enough.

So he decided to go it alone, instead asking local businesses to sponsor at-risk kids.

The response has been positive and allowed him to help hundreds of children over the years who often fall through the cracks.

"A lot of them come in with poor behaviour, poor attitudes some have unfortunately come from very difficult backgrounds," Ariama said.

"And because of that, they have not had that kind of support, and when they arrive here they exhibit those qualities.

"We show them that we care about how they feel, we don't pretend we understand, but we show we care about where they are now.

"Whenever you show young people you don't care so much about their past, because it is in the past, they are willing to let go and move forward.

"The moment you anchor yourself onto their past, you are almost condemning them and not seeing a future for them."

For Kali Tokotaua, the programme has had such an impact, she too has become a mentor for young people who attend.

"At school I was bullied a lot, I had very little friends and little confidence. I came here because I was not in a great spot mentally," Tokotaua said.

"Moses really helped with that. He helped me get out of bed and gave me something to do."

According to Ariama, demand for Pridelands' services has increased with the cost of living crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he says the reward for doing the work, which can sometimes be very challenging, is the change he sees in young people.

"For these children, we have noticed, just having someone there who cares to be with them, and mentor them, is the major key.

"When you see the evolution it is worthwhile seeing that positive change, seeing that you are influencing and it is working and making a real difference."