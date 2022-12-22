Te Kuiti man smashes new world lamb shearing record

Jack Fagan shearing. (Source: Jack Fagan)

On Tuesday, Taihape teen Reuben Alabaster broke Irish shearer Ivan Scott’s record of 744 lambs set at Opepe (near Taupō) in 2012. He did so in the dying minutes, setting a new record with a total of 746.

But just two days later, Te Kuiti’s Jack Fagan etched his own name in the record books, shearing 754.

A record that's been held for a decade, has now been broken twice in one week.

Starting at 7am on Thursday at Puketiti Station near Pio Pio, Fagan made Alabaster's hold on the record a short one.

In the eight-hour attempt, Fagan shore an average of 94 lambs an hour to beat Alabaster’s record tally.

Jack Fagan with his record. (Source: Sir David Fagan)

The 30-year-old did so in four, two hour 'runs' - 7am - 9am, 9:30am - 11:30-am, 12:30pm - 2:30pm and 3pm - 5pm.

In Fagan’s first run, he shore 191 lambs, compared to Alabaster’s opening run of 188 on Tuesday.

In his second two hour run, Alabaster and Fagan shore the same amount, 183.

Fagan then went on to shear 190 in both the third and fourth final run, to bring up a total 754.

Fagan and Alabaster both shore together in a five-stand (five shearers at the same time), nine-hour lamb world record in December last year, and on Thursday, Alabaster was the first person to congratulate Fagan on his effort.

Jack Fagan is son of Sir David Fagan, who won the Golden Shears a record 16 times, and also has multiple world records.