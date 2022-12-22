School bus video shows missing US girl before disappearance

Madalina Cojocari on a school bus.

Madalina Cojocari on a school bus. (Source: Supplied)

School bus CCTV caught a missing US girl on camera before her disappearance days later according to North Carolina police.

According to her mother Diana Cojocari, 37, and her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen on November 23.

However the pair failed to report her missing until December 15 and were both arrested.

Both are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center according to CNN.

Today, police released CCTV footage of Madalina on a school bus.

"We are releasing surveillance video from her school bus as Madalina got off at her stop on November 21, 2022, at 4:59pm," a statement from the Cornelius Police Department said.

"This is the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen."

Authorities say Madalina was last seen wearing jeans; pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white T-shirt and jacket.

The investigation is continuing.

