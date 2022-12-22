Kiwi woman's haircut fail viewed by 3.7 million people

An Auckland woman has become a viral sensation on TikTok after her haircut reduced her to tears.

Deanna Woodfield wanted a new hairstyle for a Christmas party and asked her hairdresser in Albany to cut her bangs, only to regret it.

"I asked her for curtain bangs which clearly she didn’t know about," the 25-year-old told 1News.

"I should’ve taken a photo with me but I forgot and then she ended up chopping my whole fringe off."

ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘curtain bang’ style is when the fringe is cut shorter on the inside, and gets longer as the bangs get further away from your face.

"She chopped my fringe off and immediately I said, 'No, Stop! That’s not what I wanted' and I immediately ran out of the shop," Woodfield said.

Her meltdown, which she filmed in the car, has been viewed by more than 3.7 million people and climbing.

"I knew it was really funny, that’s why I videoed it," she said.

Woodfield, who works as a studio operator for TVNZ, said she’s received lots of festive styling tips from followers and those who’ve watched her post.

Her hairdresser also didn’t make her pay.