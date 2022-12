One dead, another injured after crash in Wairarapa

One person has died and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Ponatahi near Carterton, Wairarapa, this morning.

Police responded to reports of a crash on Ponatahi Road at around 8.35am.

The person died at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services are at the scene.

Diversions are in place at Ponatahi Road and Kokotau Road. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.