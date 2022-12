One dead after crash on SH33 near Tauranga

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash near Tauranga.

Police said they were called to the crash on State Highway 33 in Paengaroa just after 3am.

Another person has reportedly been seriously injured, police said.

The road remains closed and is expected to be for some time, police said. There are no available diversions nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay their travel, if possible.