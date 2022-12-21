Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia switching to American football

Eddie Osei-Nketia competing in last year's Sir Graeme Douglas International track and field meet at Trust Arena, (Source: Photosport)

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia has signed to play American football for the University of Hawaii.

It means Osei-Nketia, a 21-year-old who broke the New Zealand 100m record this year with a time of 10.08s, has been lost to New Zealand athletics.

Osei-Nketia's record-breaking performance came at the world athletics championships in Oregon in July. He broke his dad, Gus's, record.

But according to Athletics New Zealand it was too late to make the New Zealand team for the Commonwealth Games.

Many argued he should have been selected for Birmingham before then, and that qualifying times set by Athletics New Zealand – based on the NZOC’s criteria of top 6 capability – are unreasonable.

Speed and size, 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙 and ＳＩＺＥ! Wide receiver Eddie Osei-Nketia is coming to the #BRADDAHHOOD from Canberra, Australia, to make plays! ✍️ #NSD23 #Ri23OfTheWarriors pic.twitter.com/NLchnO05gU — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2022

The ongoing disappointment is likely to have played a big part in his decision to switch sports.

In an interview with Stuff in August, Osei-Nketia, based in Canberra, said: “It’s crazy. I ran a national record, and the Commonwealth Games has less people competing compared to the world championship.

"I felt like I should've at least had the opportunity to run, as well as [fellow NZ athletes] Tiaan Whelpton, Georgia Hulls and Rosie Elliott. So many young athletes that deserve to go. How come I didn’t get a chance to expand on those experiences from worlds and make me better for other games?”

In a statement, Athletics NZ said it was surprised by Osei-Nketia's decision.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to speak to Eddie about his future and whether it is possible for him to continue competing as an elite sprinter. We are reaching out to Eddie to gain clarity about his future ambitions on the track,” an unnamed representative stated.

Osei-Nketia's 10.08s NZ record at the world champs would have won silver in the men’s 100m at the past six Commonwealth Games.