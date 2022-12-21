Children under 13 among 9 apprehended over Gisborne vehicle break-ins

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Nine youths, including four under the age of 13, have been charged following multiple vehicle breaks-in in Gisborne over the past two days.

It comes after police were alerted to "a number of vehicles" being broken into in Mangapapa on Sunday night and Fox St early on Monday morning, Tairāwhiti Area Prevention Manager Inspector Darren Paki said.

The group were apprehended after being located by police dog teams which were called to the scene.

Five of the youths have been charged with the unlawful taking of three vehicles and breaking-in to a further three.

The remaining four, who are all under the age of 13, have been referred to youth services.

Paki said police "were alerted to the vehicle break-ins straight away, which meant staff were able to track the offenders".

"This shows what can be accomplished when we work together to prevent crime in our community, and I encourage the public to report any suspicious behaviour immediately."

Police are encouraging members of the public to stay in contact with their neighbours and to inform them if they see anything unusual.

Paki also issued a reminder for people to "ensure your vehicles are secure" and to "take preventative measures in order to stop their vehicle being stolen, such as locking and parking vehicles off the road, using steering locks and engine immobilisers".

"In addition, please ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from vehicles at night, particularly if cars are parked in the open," he said.

"The best option still remains having your vehicle in a garage if possible."

He said police will continue to actively patrol the Tairāwhiti area.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call police on 111 or 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

