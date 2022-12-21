6 youths among 9 arrested in connection with robberies in Hamilton

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Nine people, including six youths, have been arrested and two cars have been recovered following two aggravated robberies in Hamilton.

They were arrested after police carried out a number of searches.

Police arrested three youths following the aggravated robbery of a service station on Avalon Dr this morning, Superintendent Bruce Bird said in a statement.

The trio have been charged with aggravated robbery and were scheduled to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today.

One of the youths has also been charged with burglary following the ram-raid of a liquor store on Sandwich Road on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an incident at a bar in Hamilton East last Thursday.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and further arrests may be made.

In addition, a 43-year-old woman was arrested for obstruction during the execution of the warrants.

A 39-year-old man was also arrested on previous warrants and previous unlawful-taking charges.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, three youths were also located and due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today after breaching bail conditions.

Two stolen vehicles which were used in recent offending were also recovered, Bird said.

"Earlier this week, I gave a commitment that we would be throwing the kitchen sink at efforts to hold people to account, and news of these arrests today is proof of that," he said.

"We will not stop working to identify, locate, and deal with offenders in our community that cause an incredible amount of distress and harm."

Police will continue to maintain a visible presence in retail areas and will task additional staff to their investigation efforts.