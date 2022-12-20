Year In Review: Aotearoa goes big in sports

More than 1.3 million viewers. That's how many New Zealanders tuned in to watch the Black Ferns win the Rugby Women’s World Cup on November 12.

Their win will be remembered as historic for years to come, especially by the more than 40,000 strong who were there to witness the nail-biting 34 - 31 win at Eden Park. Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant said the team were overwhelmed by the win.

“I can't even put it into words!

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I can say is thank you,” she said.

Coach Wayne Smith was buoyed by the support from fans at Eden Park.

“I never thought in a hundred years we’d be standing out in front of Eden Park and 40,000 would be chanting Black Ferns.”

Demant credited Smith’s creativity and her team for the Black Ferns’ successful 2022 campaign.

“He [Smith] definitely doesn’t do things by the book.

“That’s the greatest influence that he’s had on our team and the players that they selected throughout all our campaigns have showed that courage. “

It's a stark contrast to what the team found themselves in the previous November, with their tour to Europe leaving them without a win. This was followed by allegations of mismanagement by former coach Glenn Moore. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said at the time she suffered a mental breakdown following critical comments made by Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, it’s hard. Any environment that has to go through something like this is not easy.”

Wayne Smith would go on to replace Moore as coach, with Ruahei Demant named as co-captain. This change proving fortuitous with the World Cup win and Demant being named Kelvin R. Tremain Memorial Player of the Year.

In her acceptance speech, she acknowledged small-town New Zealand and the impact free-to-air TV has had on the profile of women’s rugby.

“I come from a very small place and to be able to put on the black jersey… it was always a dream for myself to be here tonight with so many of my teammates.

“People could turn on the telly or go to the games and see people that looked like them and so many strong women out there doing amazing and incredible things,” Demant said.

Not to be left in the dust, both the men's and women sevens sides also found success at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a double bronze, Black Ferns beating out Canada 19 - 12 and All Blacks trouncing Australia 26 - 12.

And to rugby league, the Kiwi Ferns valiantly took on Australia at the women's Rugby League World Cup - bringing home silver for their efforts. Ricky Henry pulled no punches with the media about the reality of the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be fair, we’ve probably played our worst game out there today, rather than our best.

“Now, with rugby league it’s all about pressure and whether you can handle it and whether you can apply it.

“They did a good job that.”

Commonwealth Games success

Swimmer Lewis Clareburt (Waikato) claims two gold for NZ (Source: Supplied)

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games saw Aotearoa nab 49 medals in total, with Māori contributing many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swimmer Lewis Clareburt (Waikato) nabbed two gold for Aotearoa in the 200m butterfly and the 400m individual medley and a further bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Clareburt spoke about what he hopes this achievement means for his future.

“I hope that what I’ve done here and what our team have done across the wider New Zealand team inspires that next generation.”

Sam Gaze (Ngai Tahu) hauled in a gold in mountain biking.

"It feels great to win a bike race and especially at this level.

“But I have to say, you know, New Zealand is living in a golden era of mountain biking."

However, squash queen and flag bearer Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) said her journey to the Commonwealth Games was a “bumpy ride.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"I feel like I just got off a roller coaster ride that's been spinning me around and around."

King went on to win two golds in the mixed doubles and women's doubles.

IVF Va'a World Elite and Club Sprint Championships

Representatives from Aotearoa at this years Waka Ama world championships enjoyed much success on the water (Source: Supplied)

Māori also found great success at the waka ama world championships held in Britain this year. Kacey Ngataki won gold in the open 500m men's race.

Deaf athlete Akayshia Williams also claimed gold, tearfully sharing with Te Karere that she dedicated her gold medal to her late father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngatuire Hapi and Maia Campbell brought home a gold medal - for Hapi it was a success that was yet to sink in.

“He tuatahitanga tēnei māku, nō reira, tino hīkaka, tino harikoa (This is the first time for me, it’s so exciting)."

"I've been training real hard, I've been believing in myself," noted Maia Campbell on the power of training and self-confidence.

Prominence of tikanga Māori in sport grows

Kapa haka exponent Derek Lardelli (Source: Supplied)

2022 also saw Māori culture appear across more sporting domains with haka performed in softball, the Commonwealth Games, and within the Black Ferns squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Commonwealth Games, famed haka composer Derek Lardelli said the Māori culture played an important role in nurturing one’s spiritual well-being.

“Ahakoa ētahi e tiotio ana ki te taringa ko te mea nui kua puta ki te ao, kua tae mai a Ngāi Māori ki te whenua nei (Although it may not always sound right to the ears of others, as long as the world sees, Māori are here).”

2022 certainly a big year in sport for Māori, and 2023 is just around the corner.