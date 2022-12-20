Watch: Argentina's footballers arrive home with World Cup trophy

Argentina's World Cup-winning footballers have been welcomed with a red carpet reception upon their arrival home to Buenos Aires this evening.

Lionel Messi led his side off the plane, World Cup trophy in hand.

The team immediately jumped on an open-top bus to take them on a parade through Argentina's capital in front of hundreds of thousands of fans.

Lionel Messi arrives home to Buenos Aires, Argentina with the World Cup trophy. (Source: Associated Press)

The bus was quickly swarmed by thousands of singing fans shortly after leaving the airport.

Argentina beat France in a thrilling final in Qatar yesterday morning (NZT) to clinch their first World Cup title in 36 years.

Fans poured into the capital Buenos Aires to celebrate the victory, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of wearing the national team's jersey.