Photos: Argentina parties after making World Cup final

Argentina fans watch their team's World Cup semifinal match in Buenos Aires. (Source: Associated Press)

The streets of Argentina turned into a party today as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this football-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final.

Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of wearing the national team's jersey.

Earlier, Buenos Aires had come to a standstill on what was a scorching summer afternoon as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public plazas, where giant screens followed the exploits of the Lionel Messi-led team.

"I'm in complete ecstasy," said Emiliano Adam, 31, who works at an advertising agency and was celebrating in the streets of Buenos Aires while wearing the country's flag as a cape.

"This is the first match that didn't make me suffer, the first time I could enjoy a match from beginning to end."

Argentina will now play the last match of the World Cup against either France or Morocco, who are facing off tomorrow.

The agonising start of the tournament for Argentina was followed by a string of victories that have brought some much-needed joy to a country stuck in an economic standstill with one of the world's highest inflation rates, closing in on almost 100% per year, and where close to four of every 10 people live in poverty.

"We're all super excited, it's been so long since we've lived a happiness like this. It's beautiful, I mean look at this," said Laila Desmery, a 27-year-old actress, as she pointed to people dancing and celebrating on the street.

Lionel Messi celebrates with Julian Alvarez during the FIFA World Cup semifinal between Argentina and Croatia. (Source: Associated Press)

"It's really unexplainable the joy that we're going to be living through in the next few days."

Mariano Balestrasse said he was particularly proud of how the national team "has improved significantly every day and in every match you could see an improvement".

In that sense, the shocking loss against Saudi Arabia in their first match "helped consolidate the team", the 28-year-old architect said.

The initial stumble gives more "mysticism" to the country now reaching the final, Desmery said.

"Many people say that we like to suffer because if we don't suffer it's as if nothing is happening, and, well, this is a little like that," Desmery said. "As Argentines, we like to feel a lot and then the celebration is three, four times as large."