Two NZ cities make list of best places to celebrate New Year's Eve

4:25pm
1News
2023 generic.

2023 generic. (Source: istock.com)

New Zealand features twice on a new list by Big 7 Travel of the top 50 cities in the world to spend this upcoming New Year's Eve.

Winning the top spot on the list was Melbourne, with Toronto coming in at number two and Cape Town number three.

Queenstown was named number 22 on the list, closely followed by Auckland at 30.

The travel site described Queenstown as the "party capital" of Aotearoa which hosts an impressive display of fireworks on Lake Wakatipu by Earnslaw Park each year.

There's also a strong lineup of live music and entertainment, restaurants, bars and clubs.

The travel company also detailed Auckland's eye-catching December 31st fireworks display. It said the best views can be seen from the waterfront in Devonport.

Big 7 Travel said another pull factor of spending New Year's Eve in Tāmaki Makaurau is the time zone.

"As well as being the most populated city in New Zealand, Auckland is in the second time zone, which means you can hurtle into 2023 before most of the rest of the world," it said.

