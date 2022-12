One seriously hurt in Bay of Plenty crash, SH2 down to one lane

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police are advising drivers to expect delays on SH2 in Matatā, Bay of Plenty following a serious crash that left one person with serious injuries.

Two vehicles collided near Herepuru Road shortly after 1.30pm today, police say.

One person was seriously injured.

Traffic is currently down to one lane but police warn it may be closed for periods while officers are at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers are asked to delay travel if possible or take alternative routes.