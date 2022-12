One dead, two injured after crash in Raglan

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

One person has died and two others were injured after a crash in Raglan earlier today.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash along State Highway 23 at about 8.15am on Tuesday.

Two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at SH23 and Okete Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.