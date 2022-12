'Incident' in Auckland's Browns Bay: 'Avoid the area'

Armed police in Auckland's Browns Bay (Source: 1News)

Armed police are responding to an incident on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

In a statement, they said officers are at the scene in Northcross, Browns Bay.

"Diversions are in place near Sartors Avenue, and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

No further information is currently available.