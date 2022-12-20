Drake loses $1m bet on Argentina despite World Cup win

Four-time Grammy winner Drake. (Source: Associated Press)

Canadian rapper Drake lost a $1 million bet on Argentina despite their World Cup win yesterday.

Even though the rapper picked the eventual winner it still didn't work out for him, as his bet only applied to the result after 90 minutes of play.

Drake would have been feeling very comfortable about his bet late in the game, with Argentina leading 2-0 with only around 10 minutes of normal time left on the clock.

However Kylian Mbappé had other ideas, as the French star striker netted twice in two minutes to send the game into extra time.

The dramatic final was eventually decided on penalties, with Argentina triumphing to rub salt into the rapper's wounds.

His bet would have won him $1.75 million in profits had it come in.

Drake posted a screenshot of his bet to his Instagram page a day before the game.