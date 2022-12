Person dies after truck crashes into bridge on East Coast

(file image) (Source: istock.com)

One person has died after a truck crashed into a bridge on State Highway 35 at Hicks Bay, on the East Coast, this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Te Araroa Rd around 4.40pm.

The person died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours but has since been cleared.

Inquiries into the circumstances behind the crash are ongoing.