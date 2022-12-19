Over 12k Kiwis in line to live and work permanently in Australia

Sydney Opera House in Australia. (Source: Getty)

More than 12,000 New Zealanders are in the queue to become to live and work permanently anywhere in Australia, after a pledge to streamline their visa applications.

Earlier this month the Australian government green-lit changes that'll affect the 189 New Zealand stream visa, which is the main route used to become a permanent resident.

Officials hit pause on all new applications ahead of changes promised by Anzac Day 2023 and pledged to work through the backlog of applications in the system.

1News can now reveal that more than 12,000 New Zealand applicants and their family members are in the queue to have their Skilled Independent (Subclass 189) visa applications assessed.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department for Home Affairs said the "streamlining measures are reasonable and fair – this group of New Zealand citizens are long-term residents of Australia, have been working here and contributing to Australia’s economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Many have formed relationships, had families, contributed to local communities and established their lives here."

Those in the queue won’t have to wait the required 12 months to formally progress to the citizenship stage.

Changes registered last week mean people granted a 189 visa from December 2021 and before July 2023 will automatically be classed as permanent residents (as of New Year's Day 2022), enabling them to forgo the wait period.