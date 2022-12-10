Australia announces six-month pause on NZ visa applications

The Australian government announced its decision late last night to pause New Zealand visa applications for six months from today.

Melbourne, Australia (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The New Zealand stream of the Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa will be closed to new applications from December 10, before resuming from July 1 next year, according to Australia's Department of Home Affairs.

It comes as the Australian government considers "future migration and citizenship pathways for New Zealand citizens in Australia", the Department of Home Affairs website read.

During the six-month pause, the government will proceed with its priority processing of the Skilled Independent (Subclass 189) visa applications in the New Zealand stream.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told 1News the changes "are about recognising the unique and enduring close ties between Australia and New Zealand".

"As flagged by Prime Minister Albanese in July, the Australian government is looking at how we can improve pathways to residency and citizenship for New Zealander living in Australia.

"While this is underway, we will be streaming the existing applicants in the queue for the 189 visa and putting a pause on any further applications to avoid disappointment."