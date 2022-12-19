NZ's Covid settings won't change over summer - Verrall

Child on a swing. (Source: istock.com)

The Government has shared a series of tips detailing how Kiwis across Aotearoa can stay Covid safe over the summer.

It’s heating up, which means more and more people are going to be out and about. With case numbers rising to 42,740, the virus will likely spread further over the summer months.

Minister for Covid-19 response Dr Ayesha Verrall said the best way to stop the spread was to follow the isolation rules, continue doing RAT tests, wear masks, stay up to date with vaccinations and take antiviral medication if eligible.

“With many people travelling around the country over the coming weeks, it’s important that everyone plays their part. Get prepared now so we can all have a safe as summer.” Verrall said.

Verrall said that Covid-19 restrictions will not change during the summer; if you get sick, you will still need to self-isolate for seven days "in order to break the chain of transmission and keep cases and hospitalisations at a manageable level."

The Government will continue to provide free masks, RATs and vaccines to ensure Kiwis can be as safe as possible - you can still get your hands on masks and vaccines from pharmacies and GPs; RATs can be ordered from the online requester site.

Verrall said doing these things is essential to easing the workload for health practitioners.

"Ahead of summer, we are encouraging New Zealanders to take simple precautions to keep a lid on Covid-19 and ensure our hard-working health workers get the break they deserve," Verrall said.

She also said that staying on top of vaccinations will reduce the likelihood of infection.

"If you are eligible for a booster, get one now. If you haven’t had your first or second dose, it’s not too late. Getting boosted significantly reduces your chances of ending up in hospital needing care.

"Making sure you’re up to date with your vaccines should be the first thing on your to-do list before Christmas.

"We recently extended second booster eligibility to Māori and Pacific peoples aged 40 and over; if you’re now eligible, then book in and get boosted before going to see whānau or heading away for the holidays," Verrall said.

If you’re eligible, the minister is encouraging you to take advantage of antiviral medication, which will help when you’re sick.

In the first instance, for information and eligibility criteria, visit the Covid-19 Health Hub website or speak to your GP or pharmacist.

There were over 40,000 new Covid cases in the past week, and over 60 deaths of people with the virus.

More needs to be done - Greens

The Green Party, however, said the Government needed to be doing more.

“Right now, the Government should be gearing up for a massive summer Covid communications campaign, not just sending out a media release and hoping for the best,” says Teanau Tuiono, Green Party spokesperson for the Covid-19 response.

“Over the last 12 months, we have moved away from collective public health messaging to messaging Covid as a matter of individual responsibility.

“A major component of the Government response at the beginning of the pandemic was the communication of collective public health measures.

“We need to communicate these again. Not just urging individual caution - but a concerted public health push."