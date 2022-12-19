Covid-19: 42,740 new cases, 64 deaths reported in past week

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

There were 42,740 new Covid-19 community cases reported in New Zealand over the past week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Sixty-four more people have been confirmed as having died with Covid-19.

Of the 64 deaths, three were from Northland, 19 were from Auckland region, seven were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, four were from Lakes, four were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, five were from MidCentral, three were from Whanganui, two were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, 10 were from Canterbury and three were from Southern.

One was in their 30s, two were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, 12 were in their 70s, 28 were in their 80s and 15 were aged over 90.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2288 - an increase of 31 in the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18.

As at midnight yesterday, there were 581 people in hospital with the virus. Of those, 15 people are in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6099 - an increase of 378 from last week.

The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 8609.