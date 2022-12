Person dies after crash on SH2 in Western Bay of Plenty

One person has died following a collision between a car and truck on Western Bay of Plenty's State Highway 2 this afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Omokoroa Rd, in Whakamārama, around 3.55pm, police say.

The truck driver was unharmed in the incident.

Police remain at the scene, however the highway is expected to reopen soon.