One dead, two critical after single-vehicle crash in Levin

One person is dead and another two are hospitalised with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Levin overnight.

Police received reports of the crash on The Avenue (State Highway 1) shortly before 4am this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and enquiries into the crash are ongoing, police said.