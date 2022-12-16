Large haul of stolen items recovered in Waikato, 19 facing charges

A boat was one of many items recovered in the operation. (Source: NZ Police)

A four-day anti-theft operation in Waikato has led to 19 people being arrested or summoned before court and the return of stolen property, police say.

Operation Balance was launched by Waikato police to address "prolific theft and dishonest offending" and involved searches in Ngaruawahia, Huntly and Kawhia.

Police say they found a large haul of stolen goods including a boat, vehicles, machinery and trade tools, with most having already been returned to their owners.

In Ngaruawahia in late November, police recovered a stolen boat and car, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

Three stolen vehicles, cannabis, ammunition, and expensive tools and machinery were recovered from an address in Kawhia.

Two people are now facing multiple burglary and receiving charges.

They have since appeared in court.

In Huntly, police recovered over 150 sets of car keys and two cellphones, believed to belong to Turners Auctions Hamilton, after police executed a search warrant.

A 30-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court this week on 10 charges of burglary relating to the search warrant.

A total of 19 people were arrested or summonsed to appear in either the district or youth court.

Detective Terri Wilson says they're proud to return stolen goods to their rightful owners "and hold offenders to account".

"As we head into the holiday season, this is a timely reminder for our community to make the security of your home and property a priority," says Detective Wilson.

"A lot of reported thefts are committed by opportunistic criminals."

Police recommend people ensure their property is safe by securing buildings and property when unattended, recording the serial numbers of valuable goods, installing a deterrent security system, and keeping in contact with neighbours.