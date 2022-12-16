Drinkers being run over after falling asleep on Tokyo roads

Police car in Shinjuku ward, Tokyo. (Source: istock.com)

Tokyo police are concerned about the number of people dying in traffic accidents after drinking and falling asleep on the road.

In a recent Twitter post, the city's police pointed out the alarming number of clueless pedestrians dying in this manner.

"Pedestrians, drink in moderation!", the post reads. "As of November 25, 10 out of 45 pedestrian fatalities (about 22%) died in traffic accidents after drinking alcohol. That's double what it was last year."

Similar reminders around drinking and road safety have been released in public service announcement videos across the city.

Tokyo police are concerned end-of-year parties and a resurgent nightlife in the city will only worsen the safety issues.