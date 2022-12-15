Covid-hit Breakers postpone game against Wildcats

The Breakers celebrate their victory over Melbourne in Christchurch a fortnight ago (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand Breakers have been forced to postpone their NBL match against the Perth Wildcats on Thursday night due to a severe outbreak of Covid within the team.

1News understands seven players have Covid. Others are injured. It means the Breakers do not have the minimum seven players available for the game in Perth.

General manager Simon Edwards confirmed today that the match in Perth will be postponed rather than cancelled.

“We did everything the right way; we alerted them [NBL] early in the week of a potential situation,” Edwards said.

It comes after the Breakers were forced to base themselves in Australia for the last two seasons due to Covid.

“It definitely feels like déjà vu, but what the last two years have shown is we are resilient and have plans in place for this — organisation wide,” Edwards said. “The players understood the situation.

“We all want to play this game, but the last two years has meant we are in a position that this isn’t, unfortunately, new to us and those conversations with the NBL, we’ve kind of had them before.”

Coach Mody Maor said the players had a “very mild” bout of the virus and that the Breakers should be able to play their scheduled game against the Brisbane Bullets in Brisbane next Wednesday.

The Breakers are currently in second place on the table behind the Sydney Kings.