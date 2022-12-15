Arrests after Gisborne man, 61, hurt in 'brutal' home invasion

Four men have been arrested after a Gisborne man in his 60s was left seriously injured in a "brutal assault" in his own home last month.

The man was beaten in his Riverdale home on November 19 by a group of people.

Police said the man is still in hospital. He is stable and slowly improving each day.

"It is relieving to finally have some justice for the crime," Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said.

"The wife was left traumatised in her own home after witnessing the incredibly appalling level of violence inflicted on her husband."

Moorhouse said four men, aged between 20 and 28, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary.

Two of the men appeared in the Gisborne District Court yesterday. The other two men are still due to appear in court - one this week and the other in early January.