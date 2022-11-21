Man in 60s seriously injured after Gisborne home invasion

A Gisborne man in his 60s has been left with serious head injuries and broken ribs after he was attacked in his own home.

Parkview Place in Riverdale, Gisborne. (Source: Google Maps)

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said the attack occurred about 9.30am on Saturday at the man's home on Parkview Place, Riverdale.

The attack unfolded after a dark-coloured large car or people mover reversed into the driveway.

Four men, described as aged between 18 and 20, got out of the vehicle and confronted the man at his front door, demanding alcohol.

When the man said he didn't have any he was set upon by all four, Moorhouse said.

The man was hit over the head with a bottle and was punched and kicked several times.

He was later taken to Gisborne Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries and broken ribs. He is in a stable condition.

"Police are appalled at the level of violence that has been inflicted on this man in his home," Moorhouse said.

The man's wife was uninjured in the attack but Moorhouse said it has left her traumatised.

Police believe there was a young woman with the four men. They all left in the vehicle after the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.