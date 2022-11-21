Man in 60s seriously injured after Gisborne home invasion

Source: 1News

A Gisborne man in his 60s has been left with serious head injuries and broken ribs after he was attacked in his own home.

Parkview Place in Riverdale, Gisborne.

Parkview Place in Riverdale, Gisborne. (Source: Google Maps)

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said the attack occurred about 9.30am on Saturday at the man's home on Parkview Place, Riverdale.

The attack unfolded after a dark-coloured large car or people mover reversed into the driveway.

Four men, described as aged between 18 and 20, got out of the vehicle and confronted the man at his front door, demanding alcohol.

When the man said he didn't have any he was set upon by all four, Moorhouse said.

The man was hit over the head with a bottle and was punched and kicked several times.

He was later taken to Gisborne Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries and broken ribs. He is in a stable condition.

"Police are appalled at the level of violence that has been inflicted on this man in his home," Moorhouse said.

The man's wife was uninjured in the attack but Moorhouse said it has left her traumatised.

Police believe there was a young woman with the four men. They all left in the vehicle after the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeGisborne

Popular Stories

1

Ruahei Demant, Wayne Smith, Ruby Tui big winners at glittering rugby awards

2

6 road deaths over weekend could have been prevented - police

3

Reserve Bank tipped to hike OCR by 75 basis points to 4.25%

4

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49

5

European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in tense armband standoff

6

Lydia Ko tops LPGA season standings with $3m Florida win

Latest Stories

Campaign launched to get Kiwi kids learning water safety skills

School in north-west Auckland in 'emergency lockdown'

Christopher Luxon speaks with media from Hawke's Bay

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Supreme Court rules in favour of 'Make It 16' to lower voting age

Related Stories

School in north-west Auckland in 'emergency lockdown'

Officer appears to knee, punch man near Toa Samoa fan zone

Man arrested, charged with murder after death of Napier woman

Hamilton West by-election hopefuls say they're tough on crime