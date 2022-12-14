Robotic cancer treatment machine begins helping Kiwi patients

In a New Zealand first, a high-tech robotic cancer treatment machine has begun treating patients at a private Auckland clinic.

The $7 million Cyberknife will treat around 400 patients a year with certain types of brain, spine and prostate cancers.

It’s taken around two years to train staff, prepare the treatment bunker at Auckland Radiation Oncology and ship the highly specialised machine from the United States.

"We are very excited because we're going to provide some very good outcomes for patients," says Dr Benji Benjamin, clinical director of Auckland Radiation Oncology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberknife works by using an array of lasers to deliver highly targeted radiation to the patient’s tumour.

“When we deliver high dose to the tumour and less damage to the surrounding structure they live longer and their quality of life is better,” Dr Benjamin says.

The high degree of accuracy means higher doses of radiation are administration without risk to the patient.

It also reduces the number of treatments required to a maximum of five which are completed within a week.

The purchase of Cyberknife, which is widely used overseas, is part of a $40 million investment between insurer Southern Cross and the private Mercy Ascot and Auckland Radiation Oncology.

Currently, only patients with health insurance or those prepared to pay are eligible for treatment. However, Dr Benjamin says ARO is open to discussion with Health NZ to enable wider access for public patients.