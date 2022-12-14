Letterboxes bring festive cheer to Wellington suburb

By Jessica Swan|
10:53am
|
1News
A household in Crofton Downs gets into the Christmas spirit
A decorated letter box in Wellington's Crofton Downs.
Christmas cheer in Crofton Downs
A decorated letterbox in Crofton Downs
A festive letter box
A Christmas themed letter box in Wellington's Crofton Downs
A household in Crofton Downs gets into the Christmas spirit (Source: 1News)

One Wellington woman is bringing the Christmas spirit to her suburb, by rallying neighbours to decorate their letterboxes.

Crofton Downs resident Leigha Speirs-Hutton started the "festive trail" after seeing the idea implemented in her grandmother's retirement village last year.

With her sister-in-law moving from Christmas-loving Vietnam, she believed this was a perfect way to welcome her into Wellington.

The trail has been joined by well over the 15 people Leigha was hoping for, with over 50 people getting behind the initiative. Decorations include dinosaurs, candy and stones wrapped as presents.

"I was so buzzed driving around taking photos of everything, I could hardly sleep that night.

"I was so surprised, it was simply incredible and the range of ideas everyone produced was so nice to look at. It made me smile and laugh and it was lovely."

One of those involved is Steve Rodwell, who says it's been a chance to bring the festive spirit to the neighbourhood.

"It's all about community here. Seeing the families, seeing the kids doing the letterboxes around the area is just brilliant."

Leigha is encouraging other neighbourhoods to do the same, and already has big plans for next year's trail.

You can check out the page for this year's competition

New ZealandWellington

SHARE

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Motherly love boosts Morocco's team spirit at World Cup

Motherly love boosts Morocco's team spirit at World Cup

29 mins ago

Biden signs gay marriage law in 'a blow against hate'

Biden signs gay marriage law in 'a blow against hate'

37 mins ago

Watch: Luxon pokes fun at himself with Breakfast show gifts

Watch: Luxon pokes fun at himself with Breakfast show gifts

50 mins ago

BREAKING

Repeated chances to de-radicalise Lynn Mall terrorist missed – report

Repeated chances to de-radicalise Lynn Mall terrorist missed – report

11:51am

Andrew Flintoff hospitalised after Top Gear accident

Andrew Flintoff hospitalised after Top Gear accident

11:48am

Harry and Meghan series Netflix's biggest doco debut

0:37

Harry and Meghan series Netflix's biggest doco debut
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

House prices down 19% in major city in 2022

Rough Guides: NZ city named a best travel destination for 2023

Wellington fast-tracks retaining wall construction after 670 slips

Man hospitalised after interrupting burglar in Wellington home