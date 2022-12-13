'Dangerous building' prompts cancellation of Bluff Oyster festival

By Jared McCulloch
The south's famous Bluff Oyster & Food Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row - this time due to a "dangerous building".

The popular event is a major highlight for the Southland port town and is a tourist drawcard, bringing in around 4000 people every year.

But on Tuesday, organisers confirmed that the festival had to be postponed again "due to unforeseen circumstances."

In a statement to 1News, the committee said, "this decision has not been made lightly and revolves around the health and safety concerns of our volunteers and patrons."

The event was cancelled this year "due to Covid uncertainty."

But with restrictions pretty much gone, it's the nearby hotel that has been plaguing the event, which operates next door to it.

"Since hosting the last event in 2021, the Club Hotel adjoining our site has been declared a dangerous building."

"In light of an engineer's report we provided to Invercargill City Council, the Dangerous and Insanitary Building Notice was issued requiring demolition by 16 March 2023."

The statement goes on: "We were confident we could achieve that and have the current site ready for the 2023 event."

A resource consent application was submitted to council for a demolition contractor to carry out the work.

But the committee said amendments needed to be made and the building would "still be looming over the site in May 2023" when the festival starts.

While a massive blow to the Bluff community, the organisers hope it'll be third time lucky to run in 2024.

