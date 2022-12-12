Opinion: Messi on a date with destiny to match Maradona's legacy

There is an air of destiny hanging over Lionel Messi and Argentina in Qatar, as game after game, the little magician pulls the strings and guides his country towards its first World Cup triumph in 36 years.

Lionel Messi is two games away from matching Diego Maradona and bringing a World Cup to Argentina. (Source: Getty)

It was always meant to be this way. Messi has been coined as the heir to Diego Maradona ever since he began slicing through defences as a teenager at Barcelona. But no one thought they would have to wait this long.

Qatar is Messi’s fifth World Cup, and the closest he’s ever come to lifting the trophy was in 2014 when Argentina fell to Germany and Mario Gotze’s memorable volley in the final. Messi won the Golden Ball for his efforts throughout the tournament, but it was bittersweet.

Four years ago, when Argentina fell to eventual champions France in the last 16, many thought that would be the final chance for the maestro to claim the elusive crown. At 31, he’d played in four World Cups and remarkably, given his talent, never scored a goal in the knockouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Qatar, the 35-year-old Messi is not the same player he once was. His burst of acceleration is gone and he can’t waltz through an entire defence like he used to.

Yet, the magic is still there. The ability to create something out of nothing, the ability to turn a game on its head and leave those watching gobsmacked. Time and time again in Qatar, Messi has risen to the occasion and dragged his often-lethargic side to victory.

Harry Souttar attempts to keep track of Lionel Messi in their World Cup match this morning. (Source: Associated Press)

Think of those opening goals against Mexico and Australia, where Messi’s famed left foot snatched at the ball and found the bottom corner. Or his absolute masterclass against the Netherlands in the quarter-final that included arguably the pass of the tournament to assist Nahuel Molina’s opener.

Entering the semifinal against Croatia, Messi has four goals and two assists to his name. Argentina have only scored a further three goals all tournament.

There’s still a long way to go, but if Messi can lead Argentina to the title it would be the greatest achievement in his decorated career. This Argentina side is not poor – prior to the defeat to Saudi Arabia they had gone 36 games unbeaten – but it’s not oozing with talent like it has been in the past, especially up front.

Messi’s performances have echoed those of Maradona in Mexico nearly four decades ago, albeit without quite the same amount of controversial and breath-taking moments Maradona produced against the likes of England and Belgium.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Argentina, Maradona’s performances in 1986 still reign supreme. Murals of El Pibe de Oro (The Golden Boy) still dot the capital Buenos Aires, while Argentines themselves relate more to his fighting spirit than Messi’s clean image.

Messi has long been viewed as the heir to Diego Maradona. (Source: Associated Press)

"Lio is the Argentine we all want to be - respectful, seeing doors open for him all over the world, projecting a good image, with his family everywhere," Marcelo Sottile, author of "Messi El Distinto" (Messi, The Different One), said in an interview with Reuters last week.

"Diego is a bit of the Argentine that we really are: the fighter who rebels against power, the showoff."

Argentina’s adoration for Maradona has been something Messi has been desperately trying to capture throughout his career. As he’s aged, the quiet, yet incredibly talented boy from Rosario has developed a steely edge that perhaps not only improves his image with Argentines, but helps his side overcome adversity.

After beating the Netherlands on Saturday, a furious Messi had a war of words with Dutch coaches Louis Van Gaal and Edgar Davids, as well as striker Wout Weghorst. A younger Messi wouldn’t have done that, but a younger Messi may not have stood up to the fight. Maradona would, and now Messi is.

Two more wins is all he needs now. Croatia is up first on Wednesday. Argentina will be favourites but that will mean nothing once the game kicks off. Croatia’s midfield is world class, as is goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, and they’ve proven to be able to overcome any challenge thrown in front of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi will have to spearhead every attack Argentina throw at them, just like he has done throughout the tournament, and just like Maradona did in 1986.

Triumph on Wednesday and a final against France or Morocco awaits. Ninety minutes to inspire a nation. Ninety minutes to fulfil a destiny. Ninety minutes to secure his legacy as the greatest footballer of all time.

The time has come.